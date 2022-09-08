Republicans Say $12Bln Ukraine Aid Request Meant to Help Democrats in Midterms - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Republican lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of making a nearly $12 billion aid request for Ukraine as a ploy to help Democrats win midterm elections this fall, Fox news reported on Wednesday.

The Biden administration is requesting approximately $11.7 billion in security and economic assistance for Ukraine by September 30: the last day for the US Congress to pass a government funding bill or risk shutting down.

"This newest call from President Biden is simply a midterm election gimmick that will only damage our country in both the short and long term," Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said.

Republicans believe that Democrats will unfairly label opposition to the bill over concerns about funding accountability as isolationism and support for Russia, according to the report.

The funding request is based solely on what Ukraine purports to need to use against Russian forces, a White House National Security Council spokesman reportedly said.

Republicans contend that the Biden administration has lacked transparency in showing how money to Ukraine is being spent and failed to articulate a strategy to end the conflict, the report also said.

The United States has provided over $13.5 billion in security aid to Ukraine since January 2021, according to the Pentagon.

