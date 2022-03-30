Republicans Say CDC Ignored Science, Worked With Teachers Unions on School Guidance in US

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ignored science in its approach to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and worked with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), a major campaign supporter of now President Joe Biden, on school reopening guidance, Republican congressmen said in a statement on Wednesday

"The facts are clear: Biden's CDC overrode routine practice to allow a radical teachers union that donated millions of Dollars to Democrat campaigns to bypass scientific norms and rewrite official agency guidance. The damaging edits by union bosses effectively kept thousands of schools shuttered across the country, locking millions of children out of their classrooms," Republican Whip Steve Scalise and US House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer said in the statement.

Both lawmakers accused the Biden administration of replacing medical science with political opinions in order to reward the ATF, despite harming millions of students.

"They bypassed the science to put union bosses ahead of children," the lawmakers said.

The White House provided ATF "unprecedented access" to the policymaking process during the reopening of schools, the statement said. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky personally managed this coordination, which includes receiving and implementing changes to the guidelines provided by the teachers association, it added.

"Her involvement was contrary to the CDC's practice to keep draft guidance documents confidential," the report said.

Republicans also noted that the Biden administration included almost all ATF's recommendations to its final operational strategy, according to the report.