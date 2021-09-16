Republicans Say Plan Massive Lawsuit Against Biden 'Authoritarian Vaccine Mandate'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The headquarters of the Republican Party launched a fundraising drive on Wednesday that it said will fund a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's order requiring large- and mid-size business to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

"Despite strong opposition from millions of Americans, tyrant Joe Biden has launched an authoritarian vaccine mandate!" an email attributed to Republican National Committee Headquarters said. "That's because we plan to launch a massive lawsuit to stop forced vaccination."

President Biden's announcement last week that companies with at least 100 employees must require them to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 regularly prompted some Republican governors to threaten lawsuits.

In addition, the state of Arizona became the first to actually file a lawsuit.

Legal experts anticipate multiple court challenges, especially after the Labor Department codifies the Biden mandate in a legally binding set of regulations.

Court challenges are expected to claim that Biden exceeded his constitutional authority and that such a mandate requires a law approved by Congress, analysts said.