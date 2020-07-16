UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republicans Scale Back August Convention To Nominate Trump Amid COVID-19 Surge - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Republicans Scale Back August Convention to Nominate Trump Amid COVID-19 Surge - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Republican Party will limit attendance at next month's convention to nominate President Donald Trump for a second term in office in a bid to dodge the a novel coronavirus pandemic raging in several US states, including Florida, where the event will be held, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Attendance will be limited to about 2,500 regular delegates for the first three days, with the crowd allowed to swell to more than 6,000 on the final day, when the convention opens to alternate delegates and some guests for the president's acceptance speech, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a letter to party officials, as quoted in the report.

McDaniel wrote that the party had to abandon plans for a traditional convention celebration to comply with state and local novel coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

The four-day gala will feature a mix of indoor and outdoor events. Delegates also will be subject to on-site temperature checks, aggressive sanitizing protocols, while testing will also be available.

Cases have surged in Florida in recent weeks and some local officials are considering additional shutdowns to try to stem the spread of the virus.

Republicans moved the convention to Jacksonville from the state of North Carolina last month over worries that state and local authorities would not accommodate Trump's push for a large event to begin the final stretch of his 2020 campaign.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Jacksonville Florida Turkish Lira 2020 Post Event From Dodge Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

58 minutes ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

1 hour ago

More rain expected in city Lahore

1 minute ago

Agri experts advised farmers to cultivate Beans cr ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Governor presents financial assistance chequ ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.