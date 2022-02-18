UrduPoint.com

Republicans Send Letter Backing Canada Trucker Protest, Urge Biden To Lift Vaccine Mandate

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Republicans Send Letter Backing Canada Trucker Protest, Urge Biden to Lift Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US House Republicans on Thursday sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing support for truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canada and urging him to work with the Canadian government to lift them.

"Today, I led 63 (House Republican) colleagues in support of the truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and urging Joe Biden to work with Canada to lift the mandates on essential travel at the border. Truckers are the lifeblood of our nation - they deserve better," Rep. Matt Rosendale said via Twitter.

Rosendale alongside colleagues including Representatives Elise Stefanik, Andy Biggs and Lauren Boebert expressed concern over the vaccine mandate's effect on the United States' supply chain.

The mandates impact access to Canadian agricultural products on which US farmers and ranchers rely, and disrupts the transport of essential products such as Canadian fuel to heat homes in northern states, the letter said.

The wave of protests began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to demand the government scrap the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The protests have since gathered diverse groups of citizens and evolved into a broader demonstration against the Trudeau government.

The Canadian government has condemned the protests as "illegal" and an "occupation," granting itself additional powers under the Emergencies Act to deal with the demonstrations.

Related Topics

Canada Twitter Ottawa United States Justin Trudeau Border Government

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

11 minutes ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

11 minutes ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

11 minutes ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

11 minutes ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>