Republicans Signal Pelosi's COVID-19 Bill Going Nowhere After House Procedural Vote

Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Republicans in both chambers clearly signaled opposition to a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package crafted by Democrats that barely cleared a procedural vote in the House on Friday.

Republican comments come a day after President Donald Trump called the Democrats' bill, dubbed the Heroes act, "dead on arrival."

"I think Congress should be back in session now looking at it... This will be the largest bill in the [history of the] United States Congress that we have ever voted on and not one committee hearing has been held on it," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said at a press briefing.

"[In] the Heroes Bill, the focus is on bills they [Democrats] dreamed of before COVID-19 even existed."

Senate Republicans, for their part, in a statement via Twitter on Friday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of crafting "a liberal wishlist."

House Democrats have said the $3 trillion relief package would fund state and local governments and boost stimulus payments for people in need amid the pandemic.

