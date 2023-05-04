Republicans Subpoena FBI for Info on Possible Biden Crimes - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Republican lawmakers sent letters to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday informing him of a congressional probe into potential crimes committed by Joe Biden while acting as US Vice President and subpoenaing the agency for relevant information, the House Oversight Committee said in a statement.

US Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer sent a joint letter to Wray informing him that the lawmakers received highly credible whistleblower disclosures alleging a criminal scheme involving Biden and a foreign national, the statement said.

"The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people," Comer said in the statement.

Comer separately sent a subpoena letter to Wray requesting information related to the lawmakers' probe.