Republicans to Block Bill Legalizing 'Dreamers' Until Border Crisis Resolved - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Republicans in the US Senate will block any legislation to legalize the "Dreamers," illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children, until control of the US-Mexico land border is re-established, Senator Lindsey Graham told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We cannot possibly pass any legalization legislation until we gain control of the border," Graham said.

No immigration bill could or should be passed if it ran the risk of encouraging even more millions of potential illegal immigrants to flood across the US border, Graham explained.

Graham accused President Joe Biden of being "in denial" about the escalating crisis on the border and called on the president to visit the region and see the real conditions there for himself.

"We are on track for a million people coming to our border. They are not coming to avoid detection, they are coming to get caught to expect an immigration bill to get passed in these circumstances is just a denial of circumstances you would have multiple millions coming we have over a million people waiting for adjudication," he added.