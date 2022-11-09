Republicans to Gain 2 US Senate Seats as Grassley, Kennedy Set to Win Reelection -NBC News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Republicans are projected to gain an two additional seats in the US Senate by securing victories in the states of Iowa and Louisiana, Fox News said.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley on Tuesday night is set to win reelection in Iowa by defeating Democratic challenger Michael Franken, according to the news outlet.

Republican Senator John Kennedy is set to overwhelmingly defeat his opponents with nearly 65% of the total votes, according to Fox News.