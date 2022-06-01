Republicans Training Poll Workers, Preparing to Challenge Elections in US Courts - Reports

The US Republican Party as part of its electoral strategy has been training poll workers and preparing to challenge election outcomes in court, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing recordings of party training sessions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The US Republican Party as part of its electoral strategy has been training poll workers and preparing to challenge election outcomes in court, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing recordings of party training sessions.

The strategy involves installing party-trained volunteers as workers at Democratic-majority polling locations to challenge voters, according to recordings of Republican National Committee (RNC) Michigan election integrity director Matthew Seifried.

Seifried during sessions with grassroots activists stressed the importance of obtaining official poll worker designations, which he said grants more rights to stop suspected election fraud. There is going to be "an army" of poll workers, as well as lawyers, to help challenge votes in Democratic precincts, Seifried said during one of the sessions.

Seifried in 2021 claimed to have over 5,600 people signed up as poll workers, with more than 850 of those Names sent to the Detroit clerk, who is bound by law to ensure bipartisan representation of precinct workers by picking names from the list to serve.

Legal counsel to election-integrity group The Amistad Project, Tim Griffin, also told activists in a Zoom session that the group is building a nationwide network of district attorneys who could assist in efforts to move forward investigations of alleged electoral misconduct, according to the report.

An RNC spokesperson said of the efforts that the party is attempting to correct an imbalance of Democratic election workers in large urban areas.

"The RNC is focused on training volunteers to take party in the election process because polling shows that American voters want bipartisan poll-watching to ensure transparency and security at the ballot box," the spokesperson said.

Efforts are centered around Detroit, Michigan where more than 90% of votes are cast for Democrats, the report also said. Only 170 out of over 5,400 Detroit election workers in 2020 were Republicans, according to the RNC.