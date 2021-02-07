UrduPoint.com
Republicans Vote To Censure Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney - Reports

Sun 07th February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) The Wyoming Republican Party has voted to censure Liz Cheney who sided with Democrats in the House of Representatives, voting to impeach former US President Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

The Saturday vote criticized Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, for voting in favor of impeachment without offering Trump a "formal hearing or due process," according to the censure document quoted by The Hill.

Cheney told The Hill that she "was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution" in voting to impeach Trump last month and that "this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship."

The US Representative for Wyoming said that she was going to fight for the issues that matter most to the state.

"Foremost among these is the defense of our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees," she said, adding "We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the [Joe] Biden Administration. I look forward to continuing to work with officials and citizens across Wyoming to be the most effective voice and advocate in defense of our families, industries and communities."

The US House of Representatives Articles of Impeachment charge Trump with "inciting insurrection" during the January 6 Capitol Hill events.

The January House vote to impeach Trump for a second time saw 10 GOP lawmakers breaking party lines and backing Democrats.

