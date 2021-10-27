Republicans Who Consider 2020 US Election Unfair Show Eagerness to Vote in 2022 - Poll

Republicans who believe the 2020 US presidential election was neither free nor fair are expressing a surprising level of enthusiasm over a chance to even the score by showing up to cast ballots in midterm elections next year, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday

"Roughly a third (35 percent) of Republicans who distrust the US election system are extremely eager to vote in the midterms; only 19 percent of GOP (Republican) voters who trust US elections feel as enthused," a press release explaining the poll said.

Republican distrust in the integrity of the 2020 presidential election was blamed as a contributing factor to the loss of the US Senate in two Georgia runoff elections in January, raising concerns among some Republican officials about the party's work to regain control of Congress next year, the release said.

Former President Donald Trump added to those concerns with the recent claim that the party base "will not be voting" in next year midterm elections unless the Republican party addresses claims of voting fraud, the release said.

In contrast to conventional wisdom, the poll showed that election-skeptical Republicans are more likely than their comparatively trusting counterparts in planning to vote in 2022, the release added.

For example, among Republicans who say the last presidential election was fair, just over two thirds (68 percent) say they are at least somewhat enthusiastic about voting next year. By comparison, 78 percent of Republicans who consider the 2020 election unfair express similar levels of enthusiasm about voting, according to the release.