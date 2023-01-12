Republicans Will Probe Biden Mishandling of Classified Records, Serious Felony - Lawmaker

Republican lawmakers in Congress will investigate President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified government records after serving as vice president considering it is a serious felony, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Republican lawmakers in Congress will investigate President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified government records after serving as vice president considering it is a serious felony, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Thursday.

Biden's lawyers found a second batch of classified documents from his vice presidency at a new location, a day after the president said he was "surprised" when briefed about the first set of records discovered in his private office in Washington.

"Joe Biden stole classified documents and secretly hid them in his office while he was Vice President yet suddenly democrats could care less. Negligently retaining classified documents is a felony punishable up to 10 years in prison. Republicans in congress will investigate and see to it that Biden answers for his crimes," Gosar said in a statement.