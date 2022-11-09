Republicans Win Senate Races in Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota - Associated Press

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Republicans won US Senate races in the states of Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, the Associated Press (AP) said on Tuesday.

In Kansas, Jerry Moran won over Democrat Mark Holland, according to the report.

In North Dakota, John Hoeven got over 62 percent of votes, while Democrat Katrina Christiansen received about 22 percent.

In South Dakota, John Thune has more than 72 percent of votes, his opponent form the Democratic Party, Brian Bengs, received almost 23.5 percent, the report added.