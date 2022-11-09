Republicans Win Senate Races in South Carolina, Indiana, Dems Win Vermont - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Republican party has won key Senate races in the states of South Carolina and Indiana while Democrats won the Senate race in Vermont, Fox news projected.

Republican Senator Tim Scott won reelection in South Carolina, Republican Senator Todd Young won reelection in Indiana, and Democrat Peter Welch secured a seat in the Senate for Vermont on Tuesday night.