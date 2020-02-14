Republika Srpska Announces $4.5Mln Tender for Helicopter Procurement

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Helicopter Service of the Republika Srpska, one of three territorial units making up Bosnia and Herzegovina, has put out to tender the purchase of a helicopter with a budget totaling 7.7 Bosnian convertible marks ($4.5 million).

In January, the Interior Ministry of Republika Srpska said it had picked the Russian Helicopters company's bid to supply three Ansat light twin helicopters. The expectation is that they will be delivered from Kazan in September of this year, in May 2021 and January 2022.

"The Helicopter Service of the Republika Srpska announces a tender for one helicopter.

The deadline for submitting a bid is March 24. The contract's budget is 7.7 convertible marks without tax," the organization said in an entry at the state procurement website of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Republika Srpska Helicopter Service was established in 2008 under the government's patronage. Its fleet at the moment includes three SA 341/342 Gazelle helicopters and one Bell 206 Jet Ranger B3 helicopter. The organization's mandate extends to medical evacuation and other rescue missions, support of the Interior Ministry, and training of pilots.