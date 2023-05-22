UrduPoint.com

Republika Srpska Leader Dodik May Attend Russia's SPIEF Forum In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik is likely to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, Dusko Perovic, the head of the Republika Srpska's representative office in Moscow, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The president will probably be there (at the SPIEF). He has traditionally attended the St. Petersburg forum 12-13 times, (he) likes this forum and the city of St.

Petersburg very much. I hope we will have a number of meetings. As for signing agreements, it is not clear now, but we will prepare," he said.

Prior to the forum, Dodik is expected to discuss gas price with Russian President Putin during his visit to Moscow on May 23.

The SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg from June 14-17.

Established in 1992, Republika Srpska is one of the two separately governed entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

