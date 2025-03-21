Open Menu

Republika Srpska Looks To Cooperate With Belarus In Science

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Republika Srpska looks to cooperate with Belarus in science

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Chairwoman of the Republika Srpska Council of Peoples Srebrenka Golic said on Friday that Republika Srpska is looking forward to scientific cooperation with Belarus.

Chairman of the Presidium of the National academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) Vladimir Gusakov held negotiations with a parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Srpska led by Srebrenka Golic. The delegation visited the permanent exhibition of achievements of Belarusian science in the manufacturing industry to learn about the main activities and developments of the NASB organizations,BelTA reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas and mechanisms for bilateral cooperation. Vladimir Gusakov invited a group of scientists from Republika Srpska to visit NASB to explore potential areas for joint research in scientific development priorities.

Srebrenka Golic shared her impressions of her visit to NASB with journalists: "Vladimir Gusakov showed us all your achievements.

We were deeply impressed by the level of development your country has achieved in science and technology, particularly in artificial intelligence, space technologies and materials science. We also noted your progress in medicine, especially in COVID and cancer treatment. Your achievements in agriculture are also significant, especially regarding land reclamation, which is essential for producing healthy food for future generations. This contrasts strongly with the current state of soil pollution in Europe."

Srebrenka Golic emphasized that supporting the NASB was a forward-looking decision made by the Belarusian president. "This confirms that your president has ambitious plans and truly looks to the future. We hope to establish closer cooperation to benefit from Belarus' achievements as a strong and independent nation," she added.

