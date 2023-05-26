UrduPoint.com

Republika Srpska Not Planing to Supply Arms to Ukraine - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Republika Srpska, one of the governed entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is not planning to deliver weapons to Ukraine, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has told Sputnik.

"We see how certain countries are, under the influence and pressure of NATO, supplying their weapons to Ukraine now. Republika Srpska, certainly, is not doing this and does not intend to do so," Dodik said.

When asked about the risks of a possible entry of Western weapons from Ukraine into the black market of European countries, including the Balkans, the president said that "such a danger exists.

"

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that the arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful solution and further escalate the conflict, risking full NATO involvement.

