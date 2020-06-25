UrduPoint.com
Republika Srpska Opposing Bosnia And Herzegovina's Possible NATO Membership - Dodik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Republika Srpska is opposing Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) possible accession to NATO, Milorad Dodik - the Serb member of BiH three-person presidency - told Sputnik.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina will not be a member of NATO. Republika Srpska is opposing that for a number of reasons.

And despite the earlier decisions, made by Bosnia and Herzegovina, we will not do that further," Dodik said on late Wednesday.

In November 2019, Bosnia and Herzegovina adopted a program of reforms that, according to the Serbian opposition, launched an action plan on the BiH accession to NATO. At the same time, the parliament of Republika Srpska signed a resolution against joining NATO.

