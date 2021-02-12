UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republika Srpska To Get More Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine 2nd Half Of February - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Republika Srpska to Get More Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine 2nd Half of February - Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina expects to receive more doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the second half of February, Health Minister Alen Seranic said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Republika Srpska launched its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus using the Russian vaccine, the first batch of which arrived on February 1.

Medical workers, senior residents in nursing homes, and those with chronic diseases are the first to get injections.

"According to the Russian importer, we expect that the Republika Srpska will receive a batch of the vaccine in the second half of February," Seranic said, as broadcast by Serbia's national tv.

Apart from Russia, Serbia will also help the Republika Srpska with immunization, sending doses for 5,000 medical workers. Vaccines acquired through the COVAX facility are yet to arrive.

Related Topics

Russia Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia February TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

19 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

36 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

51 minutes ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

1 hour ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.