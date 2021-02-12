Republika Srpska to Get More Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine 2nd Half of February - Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina expects to receive more doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the second half of February, Health Minister Alen Seranic said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Republika Srpska launched its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus using the Russian vaccine, the first batch of which arrived on February 1.

Medical workers, senior residents in nursing homes, and those with chronic diseases are the first to get injections.

"According to the Russian importer, we expect that the Republika Srpska will receive a batch of the vaccine in the second half of February," Seranic said, as broadcast by Serbia's national tv.

Apart from Russia, Serbia will also help the Republika Srpska with immunization, sending doses for 5,000 medical workers. Vaccines acquired through the COVAX facility are yet to arrive.