MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The request for the extradition of the Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, who was convicted in France, to Russia was not satisfied on Thursday, the consideration of the case on the merits continues, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said.

