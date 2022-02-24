MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for Russia's military assistance announce another dangerous step against the sovereignty of Ukraine.

"The request for assistance by Moscow from the so-called DPR/LPR breakaway regions announces a very dangerous additional step against #Ukraine's sovereignty that would put thousands of lives at risk," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

"The EU strongly urges #Russia to refrain from any further escalatory actions," he said.