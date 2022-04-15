Request to Send Kazakh Military to Ukraine Not Received - Kazakh Defense Ministry

No requests to send Kazakh military under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to Ukraine or to any other country have been received, the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan said on Friday

The ministry referred to the agreement on peacekeeping activities of the CSTO, which stipulates that the decision to carry out peacekeeping transactions outside the territory of the CSTO states is taken by the UN Security Council with the consent of both parties.

"A request to send Kazakh military personnel to Ukraine or any other country has not been received, therefore, is not being considered," the press service of the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry recalled that the first regular meeting of the CSTO Military Committee in 2022 was held by video-conference on Thursday.

"Meetings of the CSTO Military Committee are held biannually � in the first and second half of the year, in person or online ... The issue of sending CSTO contingents to participate in any operation was not on the agenda of the meeting," the ministry said.