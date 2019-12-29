Request to Use Military in Libya May Be Submitted to Turkish Parliament on Monday- Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The Turkish government's request for using the country's armed forces in Libya is likely to be submitted to the parliament on Monday, media reported on Saturday.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously expressed hope that the lawmakers would approve the mandate for Libya between January 7-8.

According to the sources from Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), cited by the Anadolu news agency, the draft law will be submitted to the parliament on December 30, while lawmakers will debate on it on January 2.

The final agenda for parliamentary meetings will be agreed on Monday.