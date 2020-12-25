UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Requesting Russian Doctors' Comment On Navalny Case Report In Lancet Pointless - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Requesting Russian Doctors' Comment on Navalny Case Report in Lancet Pointless - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Kremlin sees no point in requesting comment from Russian doctors on the clinical course report about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in The Lancet medical journal, published by Berlin's Charite hospital, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the hospital where Navalny was treated after his transfer to Germany published the report, which reinstated a German lab's conclusion that a nerve agent from the Novichok group was found in the patient's blood samples.

"No, we do not see the point in this," Peskov said, when asked if Kremlin plans to request a comment from Russian doctors regarding the publication in The Lancet.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Russia still awaits Germany's response on the official request for legal assistance on the Navalny case.

"We still have not received it [the response]. In this regard, nothing has changed," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the Kremlin has not familiarized itself with the Lancet's publication as the medical journal writes for doctors and health professionals.

"We do not read medical publications. This is a professional publication that doctors read, we are not [doctors]," Peskov said.

Navalny fell ill while aboard a domestic flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made emergency landing. Local doctors suggested metabolic malfunctions as main diagnosis and said there were no traces of poison in his system. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Laboratories in France and Sweden reportedly backed the conclusion. In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital. Moscow insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the chemical poisoning, so that it could open a criminal case.

The European Union in October imposed sanctions on six Russian officials, including Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov, over Russia's alleged involvement in the Navalny incident, which Moscow denies.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France German European Union Germany Berlin Omsk Sweden August September October Criminals From Government Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

10 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

11 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

18 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

51 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

56 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.