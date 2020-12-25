Requesting Russian Doctors' Comment on Navalny Case Report in Lancet Pointless - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Kremlin sees no point in requesting comment from Russian doctors on the clinical course report about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in The Lancet medical journal, published by Berlin's Charite hospital, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the hospital where Navalny was treated after his transfer to Germany published the report, which reinstated a German lab's conclusion that a nerve agent from the Novichok group was found in the patient's blood samples.

"No, we do not see the point in this," Peskov said, when asked if Kremlin plans to request a comment from Russian doctors regarding the publication in The Lancet.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Russia still awaits Germany's response on the official request for legal assistance on the Navalny case.

"We still have not received it [the response]. In this regard, nothing has changed," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the Kremlin has not familiarized itself with the Lancet's publication as the medical journal writes for doctors and health professionals.

"We do not read medical publications. This is a professional publication that doctors read, we are not [doctors]," Peskov said.

Navalny fell ill while aboard a domestic flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made emergency landing. Local doctors suggested metabolic malfunctions as main diagnosis and said there were no traces of poison in his system. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Laboratories in France and Sweden reportedly backed the conclusion. In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital. Moscow insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the chemical poisoning, so that it could open a criminal case.

The European Union in October imposed sanctions on six Russian officials, including Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov, over Russia's alleged involvement in the Navalny incident, which Moscow denies.