TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The number of households in financial stress that sought public assistance in Japan last year surpassed 255,000, the highest in over a decade, welfare ministry data showed Wednesday.

The number of welfare benefit applications filed in 2023 increased 7.6 percent from the previous year to 255,079, the most since 2013 when comparable data became available, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The number rose for the fourth straight year, amid the prolonged impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent increase in consumer prices, cutting down on peoples' savings, according to the ministry.

For December alone, new applications rose 5.6 percent from the previous year to 18,695, marking the 12th straight monthly increase, the data showed.

Ministry officials urged people struggling to make ends meet not to hesitate to ask their municipalities for help.

Financial assistance is provided to households who cannot maintain a minimum standard of living, as defined by the ministry, despite utilizing their assets and deriving income from employment, social security benefits or support from relatives.