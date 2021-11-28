Requests of Russian Embassy in US Regarding Restoration of Contacts Declined - Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Requests of the Russian Embassy in the United States to restore bilateral contacts are declined by the American side, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"All our requests at a meeting in the Congress are declined, and they do not even want to listen to Russian argumentation. Our proposals to restore inter-parliamentary ties are ignored," Antonov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.