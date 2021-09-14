UrduPoint.com

Requiring Vaccination Passports For Travel Is Discriminatory Amid Vaccine Shortage - WHO

Requiring Vaccination Passports for Travel Is Discriminatory Amid Vaccine Shortage - WHO



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) considers requiring passports confirming vaccination against COVID-19 as a precondition for travel discriminatory given the shortage of vaccines in some regions, but believes this measure could be considered when vaccine coverage increases globally, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Tuesday.

"We don't want vaccine passports to be used as a precondition for travel because of lack of vaccine equity. It would be a tool to discriminate, it would not help. So, at this time it cannot be used ... especially if it is going to be a condition for travel. But for the future when vaccine coverage increases globally, it can be considered, that's why we are helping countries working on vaccine passports so that we could have a uniform system," Tedros said at a press briefing.

