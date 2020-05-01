UrduPoint.com
Rescue Chopper With 7 People On Aboard Crashes In Mountains In South Korea - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:20 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) A rescue helicopter with seven people on aboard, including a patient, crashed in mountains in South Korea on Friday, national media reported.

The aircraft crashed at about noon (3:00 GMT) not far from the peak of Jirisan mountain in the southeastern province of Gyeongsangnam-do as it was returning from a rescue mission, carrying a patient with cardiac arrest, according to the YTN channel.

While the rescue workers did not sustain injuries as a result of the crash, the patient and a person accompanying the latter were rushed to a nearby hospital in a serious condition.

The helicopter did not explode. The chopper belonged to the provincial firefighting authorities.

