Rescue Efforts Under Way After Mine Collapses In Zambia
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Zambian police reported on Tuesday that 10 people died and five others were injured in a mine collapse in the Mumbwa area.
Efforts to locate miners trapped under the debris continue.
The tragedy follows a similar incident in August, when authorities recovered eight dead from a mine some 45 kilometers east of Lusaka after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide.
Recent Stories
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
More Stories From World
-
Duo wins Physics Nobel for key breakthroughs in AI22 seconds ago
-
Agha defies England as Pakistan post 515-8 in first Test29 seconds ago
-
Hezbollah deputy chief says supports Lebanon efforts for ceasefire11 minutes ago
-
Duo wins Physics Nobel for key breakthroughs in AI21 minutes ago
-
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Pakistan Association Dub ..41 minutes ago
-
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions and enhancements acro ..41 minutes ago
-
Biden to meet Scholz, Macron, Starmer in Berlin Saturday51 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to send rep to regional summit for first time in three years1 hour ago
-
Category 5 Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida1 hour ago
-
Israel expands offensive against Hezbollah in south Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Mozambican writer Mia Couto dreams future leaders set an 'example'2 hours ago
-
September second-warmest on record: EU climate monitor2 hours ago