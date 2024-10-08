Rescue efforts under way after mine collapses in Zambia

Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Zambian police reported on Tuesday that 10 people died and five others were injured in a mine collapse in the Mumbwa area.

Efforts to locate miners trapped under the debris continue.

The tragedy follows a similar incident in August, when authorities recovered eight dead from a mine some 45 kilometers east of Lusaka after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide.