Rescue Efforts Under Way After Mine Collapses In Zambia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Zambian police reported on Tuesday that 10 people died and five others were injured in a mine collapse in the Mumbwa area.

Efforts to locate miners trapped under the debris continue.

The tragedy follows a similar incident in August, when authorities recovered eight dead from a mine some 45 kilometers east of Lusaka after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide.

