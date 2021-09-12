Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Southeastern France - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) A rescue helicopter crashed on Sunday in France's southeastern department Isere, local authorities said.

"A civil security helicopter with five team members (a crew and rescuer workers) on board, which was dispatched for a rescue mission, crashed near the Villard-de-Lans commune," the department's prefecture said in a statement.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran later said that some of the rescue workers had sustained heavy injuries.

"Shocked by the crash of a civil security helicopter in Isere. Medical teams have been mobilized to help the rescue workers, some of whom are heavily injured," Veran tweeted.

Rescue teams have already been deployed to the crash site. The cause of the incident is unknown.