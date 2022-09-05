Rescue Helicopter Lands on Klyuchevskoy Volcano, Ascent to Tourists Underway

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 5 (Sputnik) - A helicopter carrying rescuers has finally landed on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, where at least eight tourists have died while trying to ascend the mountain in bad weather conditions, the regional emergency authorities said.

"A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered the personnel of the search and rescue squad to the Klyuchevskoy volcano at the height of 1,663 meters (1 mile). Landing at a greater height was not possible due to strong winds and ash," the Kamchatka Territory regional emergency service said in a statement on Monday.

A group of 10 tourists with two guides (12 people in total) sent an appeal for help on Saturday while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano - the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia. Initial reports said that five people died after falling down a cliff, one tourist was injured and was unconscious.

One of the guides broke his leg.

Deputy Chairman of the regional government Roman Vasilevsky told Sputnik late on Sunday night that a total of eight people had died.

According to the Kamchatka regional emergency authorities, a group of rescuers with climbing equipment started to ascend the Klyuchevskoy volcano on Monday morning.

"Their optimal goal is to get to the volcanologists' house by midnight, the 3,300-meter mark (2 miles), and in the morning at dawn continue their journey up to a height of 4,158 meters," the emergency authorities said.

The Kamchatka Territory regional emergency service said on Sunday that a helicopter with rescuers could not land on the Klyuchevskoy volcano because of gale force winds. Two attempts were made on Sunday, several hours apart, but they both failed.