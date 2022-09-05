UrduPoint.com

Rescue Helicopter Lands On Klyuchevskoy Volcano, Ascent To Tourists Underway

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Rescue Helicopter Lands on Klyuchevskoy Volcano, Ascent to Tourists Underway

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 5 (Sputnik) - A helicopter carrying rescuers has finally landed on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, where at least eight tourists have died while trying to ascend the mountain in bad weather conditions, the regional emergency authorities said.

"A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered the personnel of the search and rescue squad to the Klyuchevskoy volcano at the height of 1,663 meters (1 mile). Landing at a greater height was not possible due to strong winds and ash," the Kamchatka Territory regional emergency service said in a statement on Monday.

A group of 10 tourists with two guides (12 people in total) sent an appeal for help on Saturday while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano - the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia. Initial reports said that five people died after falling down a cliff, one tourist was injured and was unconscious.

One of the guides broke his leg.

Deputy Chairman of the regional government Roman Vasilevsky told Sputnik late on Sunday night that a total of eight people had died.

According to the Kamchatka regional emergency authorities, a group of rescuers with climbing equipment started to ascend the Klyuchevskoy volcano on Monday morning.

"Their optimal goal is to get to the volcanologists' house by midnight, the 3,300-meter mark (2 miles), and in the morning at dawn continue their journey up to a height of 4,158 meters," the emergency authorities said.

The Kamchatka Territory regional emergency service said on Sunday that a helicopter with rescuers could not land on the Klyuchevskoy volcano because of gale force winds. Two attempts were made on Sunday, several hours apart, but they both failed.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Russia Died September Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

22 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 day ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.