Rescue Operation At Siberian Coal Mine Suspended - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:40 PM

A search and rescue operation at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia has been temporarily suspended over a threat of a blast, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

"Due to the threat of an explosion, search and rescue operations are temporarily suspended," the spokesman said.

