Rescue Operation At Siberian Coal Mine Suspended - Emergency Services
Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:40 PM
A search and rescue operation at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia has been temporarily suspended over a threat of a blast, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A search and rescue operation at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia has been temporarily suspended over a threat of a blast, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Due to the threat of an explosion, search and rescue operations are temporarily suspended," the spokesman said.