Rescue Operation at Siberian Coal Mine Suspended - Emergency Services

A search and rescue operation at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia has been temporarily suspended over a threat of a blast, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A search and rescue operation at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia has been temporarily suspended over a threat of a blast, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Due to the threat of an explosion, search and rescue operations are temporarily suspended," the spokesman said.