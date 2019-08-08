Rescue Operation on Site of Road Accident in S. Russia Completed - Emergencies Ministry

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Rescue works on the site of a road accident near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk have been completed and all those wounded have been hospitalized, Pavel Ivanov, the spokesman of the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry, said on Thursday.

"At present, rescue works have been completed. All those injured have been taken to the first city hospital of Novorossiysk," Ivanov told reporters, adding that around 150 specialists and 55 equipment units had been involved in the operation.

Late on Wednesday, a bus and a car collided and fell off a 10-meter (3.

2-feet) cliff on a highway connecting Novorossiysk and the Kerch Strait. The regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said that the driver of bus had lost control of the vehicle.

The Emergencies Ministry has said that there were a total of 45 people inside the two vehicles. Three people died and 32 others have been injured in the road crash, Sergei Pulikovskiy, the Krasnodar Territory emergencies minister, said. Meanwhile, the regional Interior Ministry said that all three people killed in the crash had been passengers of the car. There were two minors among them.