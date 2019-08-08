UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Operation On Site Of Road Accident In S. Russia Completed - Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

Rescue Operation on Site of Road Accident in S. Russia Completed - Emergencies Ministry

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Rescue works on the site of a road accident near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk have been completed and all those wounded have been hospitalized, Pavel Ivanov, the spokesman of the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry, said on Thursday.

"At present, rescue works have been completed. All those injured have been taken to the first city hospital of Novorossiysk," Ivanov told reporters, adding that around 150 specialists and 55 equipment units had been involved in the operation.

Late on Wednesday, a bus and a car collided and fell off a 10-meter (3.

2-feet) cliff on a highway connecting Novorossiysk and the Kerch Strait. The regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said that the driver of bus had lost control of the vehicle.

The Emergencies Ministry has said that there were a total of 45 people inside the two vehicles. Three people died and 32 others have been injured in the road crash, Sergei Pulikovskiy, the Krasnodar Territory emergencies minister, said. Meanwhile, the regional Interior Ministry said that all three people killed in the crash had been passengers of the car. There were two minors among them.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Ministry Russia Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Died Road Accident Novorossiysk Krasnodar Kerch SITE All

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

6 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

4 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.