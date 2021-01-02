UrduPoint.com
Rescue Operation To Find 9 Missing People At Landslide Site In Norway Enters 3rd Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Norwegian rescuers continue to search for nine missing people at the site of a giant mudslide about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Oslo, the public NRK broadcaster reported on Saturday.

On Wednesday night, the town of Ask suffered from an enormous landslide.

About 1,500 people were evacuated, as many as 10 residents were injured and one was listed as dead.

According to the media outlet, the rescue operation has entered its third day.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are conducting ground and air searches with the help of thermographic cameras. They are also planning to expand the search area.

