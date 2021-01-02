Rescue Operation to Find 9 Missing People at Landslide Site in Norway Enters 3rd Day

Norwegian rescuers continue to search for eight missing people at the site of a giant mudslide about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Oslo after one body was found, the public NRK broadcaster reported on Saturday

On Wednesday night, the town of Ask suffered from an enormous landslide.

About 1,500 people were evacuated and as many as 10 residents were injured.

According to the media outlet, the rescue operation has entered its third day. It later added that the body of one person had been discovered with the help of service dogs.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are conducting ground and air searches with the help of thermographic cameras. They are also planning to expand the search area.

So far, two people have died as a result of the landslide.