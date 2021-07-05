UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Operations At Site Of Military Plane Crash In Philippines Ends - Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Rescue Operations at Site of Military Plane Crash in Philippines Ends - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The rescue and retrieval operations on the Philippine Air Force C-130 plane that crashed while attempting to land on Jolo Island in Sulu province have been concluded, the armed forces of the Philippines said on Monday.

"We have already completed our rescue and retrieval (operation)," Chief of Staff Gen.

Cirilito Sobejana told CNN Philippines.

The latest update on casualties from an army spokesman earlier on Monday stated 50 people killed and 49 others injured.

There were over 80 people on board the C-130 plane when it crashed on the island of Jolo on Sunday, as it was trying to land and missed the runway.

The Philippine military has temporarily grounded its C-130 planes.

Related Topics

Injured Army Philippines Sunday From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 July 2021

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

13 hours ago

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

14 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.