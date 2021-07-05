Rescue Operations at Site of Military Plane Crash in Philippines Ends - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The rescue and retrieval operations on the Philippine Air Force C-130 plane that crashed while attempting to land on Jolo Island in Sulu province have been concluded, the armed forces of the Philippines said on Monday.

"We have already completed our rescue and retrieval (operation)," Chief of Staff Gen.

Cirilito Sobejana told CNN Philippines.

The latest update on casualties from an army spokesman earlier on Monday stated 50 people killed and 49 others injured.

There were over 80 people on board the C-130 plane when it crashed on the island of Jolo on Sunday, as it was trying to land and missed the runway.

The Philippine military has temporarily grounded its C-130 planes.