Rescue Operations in Turkey to Continue Until Last Person Saved From Under Rubble -Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Rescue operations in the earthquake zone in Turkey will continue until the last living person is pulled from under the rubble, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We will make efforts until we get the last citizen out of the rubble," Erdogan said at a briefing at the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Ankara.

He said the authorities will allocate 100,000 liras (some $5,300) to the families of the victims of the disaster.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000.