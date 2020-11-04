ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Search and rescue operations have ended in Turkey's Izmir after an earthquake struck the region reaping heavy damage, media reported Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the powerful destroyed 17 buildings and resulted in 114 deaths and 1,035 injuries, of whom 137 are in hospital.

According to national broadcaster NTV, heavy equipment has begun to clear the rubble after Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority called of its rescuers believing it had accounted for all those reported missing.

The earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea on October 30 and also affected nearby Greek islands, claiming two lives and injuring 17 on the island of Samos. Turkish seismologists assessed the magnitude to be at 6.6, while their Greek counterparts said it had reached 6.9 on the Richter scale.