Rescue Phase of Turkish Quake Response Coming to Its Close - Disaster Management

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The rescue part of the Turkish quake response is drawing to its close, with most operations expected to stop on Sunday, the head of the disaster management authority AFAD said.

"Search-and-rescue operations will largely be completed by tomorrow night," Yunus Sezer told a news briefing on Saturday.

More than 40,000 people died and 108,000 others were injured in the earthquakes that rocked southern Turkey early last week. More than 2,000 died in neighboring Syria and hundreds of thousands have been displaced across the region.

In Antakya, one of the worst-hit Turkish cities, rescuers continued scouring through the rubble on Saturday in search of survivors.

The head of the Elektrik neighborhood told Sputnik that of some 5,200 people who lived there before the quake 1,250 had been found dead. In the Armutlu neighborhood, only 12 people were found alive, while hundreds more are feared trapped under collapsed buildings.