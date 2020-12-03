Rescue Services Say Responding to Explosion in Bristol Suburb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Avon Fire & Rescue Service said Thursday it was responding to an explosion in Avonmouth, a suburb of Bristol, in the southwest of England.

"We are currently responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth," the rescue service tweeted.

According to a local news outlet, Bristol Post, there was an explosion in a warehouse.