Rescue Services Say Responding To Explosion In Bristol Suburb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Avon Fire & Rescue Service said Thursday it was responding to an explosion in Avonmouth, a suburb of Bristol, in the southwest of England.

"We are currently responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth," the rescue service tweeted.

According to a local news outlet, Bristol Post, there was an explosion in a warehouse.

