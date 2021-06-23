UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Services Searching For Missing Teen In Floods In Northern France - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 04:44 PM

Rescue Services Searching for Missing Teen in Floods in Northern France - Reports

French rescue services are being mobilized on Wednesday to locate a minor who is missing after falling into a river in the northern department of Oise as continuous floods batter the area, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) French rescue services are being mobilized on Wednesday to locate a minor who is missing after falling into a river in the northern department of Oise as continuous floods batter the area, media reported.

According to the Meteo France agency, the alert over heavy rains, overflowing of local rivers and consequent floods, as well as thunderstorms, is in effect in several other departments in the country's north, including Orne, Marne, and Eure. The latter, in particular, remains on "orange" alert for flood risks.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin pledged to ensure that the government will rapidly introduce the state of a natural disaster emergency in the town of Beauvais, where the teen went missing.

According to the France Bleu media outlet, the teen fell in the river overnight Tuesday and was carried away by water flow.

Related Topics

Flood Water Interior Minister France Orange Alert Media Government Rains

Recent Stories

100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Cisco’s Te ..

42 seconds ago

Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test rankin ..

4 minutes ago

Samsung SmartThings Unveils New Interface, Offerin ..

8 minutes ago

EU Proposes Joint Cyber Unit to Strengthen Bloc's ..

1 minute ago

Kenya launches measles, rubella vaccination campai ..

1 minute ago

Initial Group of UN Ceasefire Monitors to Be Deplo ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.