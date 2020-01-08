UrduPoint.com
Rescue Teams Continue Extinguishing Fire On Ukraine's Crashed Plane - Tehran Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iranian rescue teams continue extinguishing fire on Ukraine's crashed Boeing 737 aircraft, and the lists of passengers are being specified, the security service of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The aircraft, carrying 167 passengers, crashed soon after take-off near the airport earlier in the day.

The head of the Iranian emergency department, Pirhossein Koulivand, told Sputnik that the entire plane was on fire, leaving no possibility for anyone to survive.

"Rescue teams are working on the site, they are extinguishing the aircraft wreckage fire, and after that a search operation will start," the airport's security service said, adding that the lists of passengers traveling aboard the plane were currently being specified.

