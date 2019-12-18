Rescue teams find bodies of 2 missing hikers

Rescue teams on Wednesday found the bodies of two hikers who went missing in Bursa province of western Turkey

BURSA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Rescue teams on Wednesday found the bodies of two hikers who went missing in Bursa province of western Turkey . The hikers went missing on Dec. 1 due to heavy fog near Mt. Uludag peak.

Efe Sarp was identified by an ID card in his pocket when rescue teams retrieved his body.

Another body, believed to be of Mert Alpaslan, was located by rescue teams in the region. The identity of the body is expected to be announced following an autopsy.

Search efforts were initiated for Sarp and Alpaslan after their families contacted the gendarmerie upon losing contact with them. The jacket and some other belongings of the hikers were found 10 days ago, bringing hopes of rescuing the hikers alive.