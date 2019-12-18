UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Teams Find Bodies Of 2 Missing Hikers

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:38 PM

Rescue teams find bodies of 2 missing hikers

Rescue teams on Wednesday found the bodies of two hikers who went missing in Bursa province of western Turkey

BURSA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Rescue teams on Wednesday found the bodies of two hikers who went missing in Bursa province of western Turkey. The hikers went missing on Dec. 1 due to heavy fog near Mt. Uludag peak.

Efe Sarp was identified by an ID card in his pocket when rescue teams retrieved his body.

Another body, believed to be of Mert Alpaslan, was located by rescue teams in the region. The identity of the body is expected to be announced following an autopsy.

Search efforts were initiated for Sarp and Alpaslan after their families contacted the gendarmerie upon losing contact with them. The jacket and some other belongings of the hikers were found 10 days ago, bringing hopes of rescuing the hikers alive.

Related Topics

Turkey Bursa

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone opens &#039;Business Hub&#039; for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's debt issue to be tackled by import subs ..

30 seconds ago

Hajj Package 2020 likely to increase by Rs 63,000: ..

32 seconds ago

Society of Research AMC/PGMI wins first position

33 seconds ago

Four Turkish F-16 Fighter Jets Enter Greek Airspac ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.