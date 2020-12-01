Rescue underway for 13 trapped coal miners in central China

Rescue is underway for 13 people trapped after a coal mine was flooded in central China's Hunan Province on Sunday, local authorities said Tuesday

CHANGSHA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Rescue is underway for 13 people trapped after a coal mine was flooded in central China's Hunan Province on Sunday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The accident took place around 11:30 a.m.

in the Yuanjiangshan coal mine in the city of Leiyang, according to the local rescue headquarters.

Officials said the province has mobilized 11 rescue teams with more than 860 people for the rescue, which is hampered by the complicated underground conditions.

The water level in the mine began to decrease in the early hours of Tuesday, after a pumping system was installed to pump water out of the mine, according to the rescue headquarters.