Rescue Vessel Ocean Viking Saves 176 Migrants in Mediterranean Over Weekend - Charity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship operating in the Mediterranean Sea, rescued 176 migrants over the past weekend, French non-governmental organization SOS Mediterranee said in a statement on Monday.

"SOS MEDITERRANEE's crew has rescued 176 people during two separate operations, one on the night of 12 October and one on 13 October. All rescued people are currently safe onboard the Ocean Viking, the rescue ship chartered by SOS MEDITERRANEE and operated with MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières)," the statement said.

At the moment, the ship is looking for a place to dock after declining Libya's offer to do so in the port of Tripoli, as no place in Libya can be currently considered a Place of Safety.

"While the Ocean Viking is heading north and most able to assist RCCs have been notified, we strongly urge EU member states and the competent authorities to promptly assign us a Place of Safety so that the 176 rescued people can be safely disembarked," Frederic Penard, SOS Mediterranee's Head of Operations, said.

The so-called Mediterranean route is one of the most popular among Europe-bound migrants while also being one of the most dangerous. Thousands risk their lives embarking upon a sea passage on unsafe, decrepit boats that not designed for such long transfers and are often operated by smugglers. According to the International Organization for Migration, some 600 people have died since January trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean.