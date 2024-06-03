Rescue worker dies amid flooding in southern Germany

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A volunteer firefighter died during a rescue operation during heavy rain and flooding in the south of Germany, local police said Sunday.

Four emergency workers were attempting to reach people trapped by the flood waters near Pfaffenhofen in the region of Bavaria when their boat capsized.

Three of the crew managed to pull themselves to safety, while the fourth, a 42-year-old, was found dead in the water by other rescue workers at around 2:20 am (0020 GMT).

"I am saddened by the death of a firefighter in Pfaffenhofen. My thoughts are with his family and colleagues," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.

"We owe thanks and respect to the rescue workers and helpers who are fighting the consequences of the floods in many places," he said.

A rescue operation was underway to find another volunteer firefighter in Offingen, Bavaria.

The 22-year-old fell into the flood waters after his vessel capsized overnight, local police said.

Heavy rains since Friday have led to flooding across the southern German states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said Sunday that trains between the cities of Stuttgart and Augsburg had been blocked because of the severe weather.

Two carriages of a high-speed train travelling on the line derailed after a landslide, according to local media reports.

None of the passengers on board were injured in the incident late Saturday, close to the city of Schwaebisch Gmuend.

Several districts in Bavaria have declared states of emergency as a result of the high waters.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of more heavy rain to come in southern Germany on Sunday.