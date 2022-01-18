Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly quake

Rescue workers on Tuesday searched for survivors after an earthquake in a remote western region of Afghanistan killed at least 26 people and damaged hundreds of houses, officials said

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue workers on Tuesday searched for survivors after an earthquake in a remote western region of Afghanistan killed at least 26 people and damaged hundreds of houses, officials said.

Monday's 5.3-magnitude shallow quake jolted the province of Badghis and wrecked houses, mostly in Qadis district, a rural area not easily accessible by road.

"The earthquake caused massive damage to houses, about 700 to 1,000 have been damaged," Badghis provincial spokesman Baz Mohammad Sarwary said in a video message.

"There is the possibility that the casualties could increase."Images circulating on social media showed residents, including children, searching through the rubble of collapsed homes for belongings and essential items.

Taliban government spokesman Inamullah Samangani said rescue workers were helping find survivors and transferring the wounded to local hospitals.