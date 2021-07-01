UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers At Miami Collapse Site Heard Female Voices For Several Hours - Rescue Chief

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:20 PM

Rescuers at Miami Collapse Site Heard Female Voices For Several Hours - Rescue Chief

The rescue teams operating at the site of the collapsed residential building in Surfside heard audible female voices coming from the rubble for several hours but then the voices stopped, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said on Thursday, adding that the teams will continue searching for survivors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The rescue teams operating at the site of the collapsed residential building in Surfside heard audible female voices coming from the rubble for several hours but then the voices stopped, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said on Thursday, adding that the teams will continue searching for survivors.

"We did hear audible sounds, and they were searching for female voices. We heard [these voices] for several hours but eventually, we did not hear a voice anymore," he said at a briefing to the press.

He added that the teams have been working in an unsafe environment and reiterated that the operation aims to rescue victims and continue search efforts.

Rescue operations have been underway at the collapse site since the building in the outskirts of Miami, Florida collapsed last week. The death toll currently stands at 18, with 147 residents being still unaccounted for. The US Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology has launched a probe into the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Miami Florida SITE Commerce From

Recent Stories

UAE the ‘Pearl of the Middle East’: Chinese Am ..

5 minutes ago

Climate change summit concludes

13 minutes ago

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court expresses resolv ..

26 seconds ago

Biden Visit Not to Impact Rescue Operations at Flo ..

27 seconds ago

Food security to become national security issue if ..

31 seconds ago

PIA declares biometric attendance mandatory for al ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.