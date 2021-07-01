Rescuers at Miami Collapse Site Heard Female Voices For Several Hours - Rescue Chief

The rescue teams operating at the site of the collapsed residential building in Surfside heard audible female voices coming from the rubble for several hours but then the voices stopped, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said on Thursday, adding that the teams will continue searching for survivors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The rescue teams operating at the site of the collapsed residential building in Surfside heard audible female voices coming from the rubble for several hours but then the voices stopped, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said on Thursday, adding that the teams will continue searching for survivors.

"We did hear audible sounds, and they were searching for female voices. We heard [these voices] for several hours but eventually, we did not hear a voice anymore," he said at a briefing to the press.

He added that the teams have been working in an unsafe environment and reiterated that the operation aims to rescue victims and continue search efforts.

Rescue operations have been underway at the collapse site since the building in the outskirts of Miami, Florida collapsed last week. The death toll currently stands at 18, with 147 residents being still unaccounted for. The US Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology has launched a probe into the incident.